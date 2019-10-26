Trent Reznor finally talks Nine Inch Nails sample used in ‘Old Town Road’

“It’s been stuck in my head enough”

Trent Reznor has discussed his contribution to Lil Nas X‘s ‘Old Town Road’ for the first time, in a new interview.

The song – which recently became the longest-running US Number One of all-time – used Nine Inch Nails’ ’34 Ghosts IV’ as its base sample.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Reznor said: “At first when you hear your stuff turned into something else, it always feels awkward because it’s something that intimately came from you in some way.”

He continued: “You feel a little bit violated, you know? And then you get over that and you realise it’s become something else and the [2002] Johnny Cash [cover of ‘Hurt’] is incredible. It’s very flattering.”

He also called Lil Nas X’s single “undeniably hooky,” and, while he didn’t explicitly admit whether he liked the track or not, he added that “it’s been stuck in my head enough.”

Reznor first acknowledged ‘Old Town Road’ and its use of his band’s song after the song was nominated for a 2019 Country Music Association Award.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ ‘Old Town Road’ has been nominated for Musical Event of the Year at this year’s CMAs — and as credited writers, that means Reznor and close collaborator, Atticus Ross get the nod, too.