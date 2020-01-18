Trent Reznor has “a giant pot of angst” to put into new Nine Inch Nails music

Trent Reznor has given a further update on new music from Nine Inch Nails.

It was revealed that the band will be releasing new music and touring this year in an interview at the end of 2019.

Now, in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Reznor has revealed that he’s itching to work on new material for the band with his writing partner Atticus Ross.

“We’re both daily, we talk about how much we want to work on new Nine Inch Nails material, which I think grows when we are unable to do it, because we’re working on film stuff,” Reznor told Lowe (via SPIN).

Reznor and Ross have a number of soundtrack jobs coming up, scoring new Pixar film Soul as well as David Fincher’s forthcoming movie Mank.

But regarding Nine Inch Nails music, as Reznor tells Lowe, “there’s a giant pot of angst that’s just ready to be turned into something.”

Reznor continued: “There’s not a day goes by I don’t feel like, ‘Man, how the fuck am I going to do this, because I have no idea how I’m going to pull this off.'”

“And I think as uncomfortable as that can be, it is a good space to be in. It still feels like, again, trying to move forward, trying to not get stagnant.”

Reznor also discussed being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, and revealed that he found out the news on the same day that his wife Mariqueen Maandig gave birth to their fifth child.

“I’m pretty blown away,” said Reznor. “It feels nice to think that something that you really poured your life into and haven’t compromised, can be acknowledged by a pretty mainstream group.”

“[Atticus Ross and I] both had kind of assumed that … it’s not lack of confidence in our own material, it’s just … we’re not this and we’re not that.”