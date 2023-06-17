Trent Reznor is not interested in touring again in the future

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor says he is not interested in touring again in the future.

Speaking to Rick Rubin for the Tetragrammaton podcast, Reznor discussed a wide range of topics including being on the road.

“I don’t want to be away from my kids,” he said of his reluctance to tour again. “I don’t want to miss their lives to go do a thing that I’m grateful to be able to do, and I’m appreciative that you’re here to see it, but I’ve done it a lot, you know?”

Advertisement

He added: “I kind of want to feel okay and I want to make sure my family’s okay, and that’s great. That’s okay.

Reznor went on to say that being a father to five children has “radically shaped every bit of who I am and why I do anything,” and said that music has fallen down his list of priorities.

“The importance of music — or lack of importance of music — in today’s world, from my perspective, is a little defeating,” he said.

“Music used to be the thing that was what I was doing when I had time. I was listening to music. I wasn’t doing it in the background while I was doing five other things.”

Listen to the interview below.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the same interview, Reznor said that he teared up while listening to a Dua Lipa song, claiming it to be a “really well-done piece of music”.

The Nine Inch Nails frontman spoke about his struggles with songwriting, sharing: “To me, the hardest thing is the songwriting. Having something to say, something to say with truth, that has reason to exist rather than just a thing.”

Adding that it was pop music that drew him back in, he said: “I heard my daughter, who’s six, singing Dua Lipa the other day. She is so into it and it is so cool. Like this is her music, you know, this is her thing…

“It really reminded me of the art of writing a well-crafted song — I teared up listening to a Dua Lipa track. Because it was just a really well-done piece of music, you know? It was clever. It felt good.”

He added: “It’s a difficult thing to do. I don’t know how to do that. When I’m trying to think of what to say, I’m saying it from the unvarnished me. And that requires me thinking about who I am and where my position is now and all of that together becomes something that feels the stakes are higher.”

In other news, Reznor and bandmate Atticus Rose are set to provide the original score for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, which was revealed by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.