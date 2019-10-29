Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor: “I’ve changed my opinion on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”

He previously said he “couldn’t give less of a shit” about being snubbed

Trent Reznor has revealed that his stance on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has “changed”, after previously hitting out at the award.

Reznor’s band Nine Inch Nails received a nomination to enter the hall back in 2016, but were not inducted. The group then failed to be nominated in the following two years, which led the frontman to say that he “couldn’t give less of a shit” about being snubbed.

“Like, a Grammy doesn’t mean a fuckin’ thing. It means a few assholes in a room that are trying to make a TV show have good ratings deciding, ‘Let’s give it to this guy.’ It doesn’t feel like it has any meaning behind it,” he said.

However, Nine Inch Nails are featured on the longlist of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 nominees – alongside the likes of Depeche Mode, Notorious B.I.G., and Whitney Houston. Reznor also attended last year’s ceremony to make a speech ahead of The Cure’s induction.

In a new interview with Forbes, the musician explained that he’s now “changed [his] opinion” on the matter – explaining that inducting The Cure turned out to be “a pretty cool experience”.

“So I’m sitting at a table with the Radiohead guys, super-nice, and I think we all kind of looked at it like, ‘This could be bullshit.’ As we’re there, it kind of wasn’t bullshit,” he recalled of the evening.

After talking about taking to the stage to induct Robert Smith an co, Reznor explained: “It ended up being a pretty cool experience and I thought, ‘All right, it doesn’t feel as bullshit as I kind of snarkily dismissed it as.’ I don’t have any problem admitting I’ve changed my opinion about something.”

Speaking of witnessing The Cure collect their award, he said: “They come up, and I can see that Robert Smith is happy and the other guys in the band are all kind of freaked out. It felt validating. I wanted to see them respected someplace I feel they deserve.”