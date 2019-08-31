Trent Reznor nominated for country music award thanks to Lil Nas X

'Old Town Road' is the gift that keeps on giving

Trent Reznor has finally acknowledged his contribution to Lil Nas X‘s ‘Old Town Road’, this after the song has been nominated for a 2019 Country Music Association Award.

His nomination comes after the viral hit’s remix – which recently became the longest-running US Number One of all-time – used Nine Inch Nails’ ’34 Ghosts IV’ as its base sample.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ ‘Old Town Road’ has been nominated for Musical Event of the Year at this year’s CMAs — and as credited writers, that means Reznor and close collaborator, Atticus Ross get the nod, too.

Following the nomination, Reznor has now acknowledged his contribution to the song for the first time. Taking to his Instagram, he shared an image of himself and Ross photoshopped into an old press photo of Brooks & Dunn, who are also nominated in the Musical Event of the Year category.

“New world, new times…,” the caption read.

See the post below:

Aside from the CMA nod, producer YoungKio’s use of ’34 Ghosts IV’ for ‘Old Town Road’ led to Reznor and Ross earning their first ever Number One single.

Meanwhile, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been announced to score new Pixar film Soul.

Along with a star-studded cast that includes Questlove, Tina Fey, Jamie Foxx and more, the film will see the Nine Inch Nails frontman and his frequent collaborator follow on from scores for the likes of David Fincher films Gone Girl, The Social Network and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.