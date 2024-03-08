Trent Reznor on ‘The Downward Spiral’ at 30: “It still excites me and breaks my heart”

Trent Reznor has spoken about his relationship with Nine Inch Nails’ classic album ‘The Downward Spiral’, on the 30th anniversary of its release.

The album marked a sonic breakthrough for the band, released five years after their more synthpop-oriented debut ‘Pretty Hate Machine’. It incorporated elements of techno, ambient and metal, and is regarded by many as one of the seminal albums in industrial rock music.

It was released on March 8, 1994, and to mark its 30th birthday, Reznor posted on the band’s official website that he had personally revisited the album, adding that it still has the power to move him.

“Spending too much time looking backwards feels dangerous to me, but this day on the calendar caught my attention,” Reznor wrote.

“Has it really been that long, old friend? I just spent an hour listening to this time capsule of what 28 year old me had to say, and it still excites me and breaks my heart. Be kind to yourselves. Hope to see you soon.”

Rumours are circulating that Reznor and his regular collaborator Atticus Ross might be working with video game designer Hideo Kojima on a new project after Kojima posted a photo of the three of them together in January.

Kojima is currently working on developing Death Stranding 2 and is involved in the upcoming Death Stranding film. Reznor and Ross have previously worked on the scores for films including The Social Network, Gone Girl, Soul and The Killer.

Last summer, Reznor told Rick Rubin’s podcast that he is not interested in touring again. “I don’t want to be away from my kids,” he said. “I don’t want to miss their lives to go do a thing that I’m grateful to be able to do, and I’m appreciative that you’re here to see it, but I’ve done it a lot, you know?”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Reznor said that he teared up while listening to Dua Lipa’s song ‘Levitating’, claiming it to be a “really well-done piece of music”.