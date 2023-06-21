Trent Reznor reveals which Dua Lipa song made him “Tear Up”

Trent Reznor has revealed which Dua Lipa song recently made him “tear up”

The Nine Inch Nails frontman originally made the comment during an interview with Rick Rubin, while taking part on the producer’s podcast Tetragrammaton. In the discussion, the ‘Closer’ singer reiterated his thoughts that pop music “sucks generally”.

However, later in the interview, he did reveal that there was one song by Dua Lipa that made him emotional.

Explaining how he saw his daughter singing along to one of the pop star’s tracks, he said: “She is so into it and it is so cool.” He continued: “It really reminded me of the art of writing a well-crafted song — I teared up listening to a Dua Lipa track, because it was just a really well-done piece of music, you know?”

Since the episode of the podcast went live, both Nine Inch Nails and Dua Lipa fans became eager to know which song the songwriter was referring to, and took to social media to ask the artist to elaborate on his comments.

Now, Reznor has also taken to Instagram, and confirmed that the track in question was her 2020 hit ‘Levitating’.

The response came as a reply to a fan’s comment on a recent Stereogum post, in which they claimed that they needed to know “which Dua Lipa song made Trent fucking Reznor tear up”. Commenting directly in response to the comment, Reznor wrote that it was “‘Levitating’”, the track taken from the singer’s 2020 LP ‘Future Nostalgia’.

“[My daughter’s] execution was spot on,” he added. “When she got to the ‘sugarboo’ line, it broke me.” Check out the song in question below.

In other news, Dua Lipa recently released her latest track ‘Dance The Night’ — a disco-inspired single that was written for the upcoming Barbie Movie.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles — playing Barbie and Ken — and is set for release on July 21. Alongside other famous faces including Helen Mirren, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa will also make an appearance in the film, playing a mermaid version of Barbie.

As for Trent Reznor, he also told Rick Rubin that he has turned his sights to composing the scores for film in recent years. His latest project will see him join forces with Atticus Ross on the soundtrack for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

He also confirmed that he is no longer interested in the idea of touring as he wants to devote more time to his family. “I don’t want to be away from my kids,” he said of his reluctance to hit the road again. “I don’t want to miss their lives to go do a thing that I’m grateful to be able to do, and I’m appreciative that you’re here to see it, but I’ve done it a lot, you know?”