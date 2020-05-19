Trent Reznor says he’s working on new Nine Inch Nails songs during lockdown

Trent Reznor has shared an update on the official Nine Inch Nails website, explaining that he’s currently working on a number of projects – including new material from the band.

“I SUPPOSE I CAN LET YOU KNOW WE HAD A TOUR BOOKED THIS FALL THAT CONTINUED AND EXPANDED COLD AND BLACK AND INFINITE” Reznor wrote on the site today (May 19).

“JEHNNY BETH WAS COMING ALONG WITH US. WE WERE EXCITED. I’M BUMMING MYSELF OUT RIGHT NOW…WE HAD SOME MERCH FOR THAT TOUR IN PRODUCTION THAT WE’RE PUTTING IN THE STORE WITH ALL OF NIN’S PROFITS GOING TO LOCAL FOOD BANKS IN THE CITIES WE WERE GOING TO PLAY.”

However, it seems the singer will be keeping busy this summer despite tour cancellations – including new Nine Inch Nails. “THE CURRENT PLAN IS TO FINISH UP SOME SCORING PROJECTS, WORK ON MY LIMITED PATIENCE SKILLS, DEEP DIVE INTO NEW NIN MATERIAL, AND HOPEFULLY BE PLAYING MUSIC LIVE FOR YOU IN 2021,” he says.

“IN THE MEANTIME… LISTEN TO JEHNNY’S RECORD (COMES OUT JUNE 12), CONTINUE TO LISTEN TO BOWIE, AND DON’T BE TOO HARD ON YOURSELF.” You can read Reznor’s full message via the Nine Inch Nails website.

It’s been less than two months since Nine Inch Nails surprised fans by releasing two brand new albums online, to help them feel “a little less alone” as the world battles the coronavirus crisis.

In a four-star review of ‘Ghosts: V-VI’ , NME described the record as “music for daydreams,” adding: “But it’s only fair and decent for us to let you know that it’s also music for nightmares too.”