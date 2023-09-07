Trevor Nelson leads new Google and YouTube campaign to celebrate the impact of Black British music

Google has announced UNION BLACK: Sounds Of A Nation, a campaign led by Trevor Nelson to celebrate the impact of Black British music.

In August, YouTube launched its FIFTY DEEP campaign to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, which continues in London this week with a Future Insiders one-day summit and a Legacy Party, celebrating the UK’s contribution to hip-hop music.

In addition to this, Google has launched UNION BLACK as a new online exhibition from YouTube and Google Arts & Culture, featuring a collection of videos, photographs, documentaries and podcasts.

Trevor Nelson has been chosen as the ambassador of this campaign due to his own historic feat as a DJ on both pirate and syndicated radio. The now knighted DJ is cited for championing R&B by kickstarting neo-soul singer D’Angelo‘s career and hosting the UK’s first-ever R&B radio show, The Rhythm Nation.

Calling UNION BLACK an “ode to what has made British music what it is today,” Nelson expressed his excitement for being a part of the campaign. “Being a part of the Union Black project has been an honour,” he said.

“It was a real experience to revisit so many incredible pioneers of the many scenes – some we know well, some that until now have stayed too far under the radar. This collection is an ode to what has made British music what it is today. Something that will live on and reinforce the incredible and powerful part that it’s played in shaping wider British culture.”

The hub will celebrate the powerful contributions of Black British music artists, professionals and movements who impacted the UK and beyond, changing the fabric of British music and culture forever. Visit here for more information.

The project was developed in collaboration with cultural organisations across the UK ranging from the Black Cultural Archives and the Horniman Museum and Gardens to POWER UP (PRS Foundation), Punch Records, and Notting Hill Carnival, as well as the Black British artists, producers and content creators.

Users will gain access to 200-plus multimedia stories curated by 25 cultural partners and 10-plus new audio and video content pieces produced by collaborators ranging from YouTube creators to podcast hosts and music artists such as British icon Trevor Nelson.

Some of the exclusive content will also explore the movements that blossomed from the melting pot of Black Britain in not just music but also film and entertainment, fashion, language and youth culture. Also, in honour of the 75th anniversary of the Windrush generation, one of the sections in the hub will explore how migration has bettered the British music scene.

UNION BLACK will feature celebratory pieces dedicated to Stormzy – written by Jude Yawson, who co-wrote the south Londoner’s autobiography – and the late SBTV founder Jamal Edwards.

The Union Black project is now live on Google Arts & Culture. Fans can go here to look through the expansive exploration of the history and depth of Black British Music and Culture. Union Black is available globally on the Google Arts & Culture app too.

Last week, Tuma Basa – who is YouTube’s Director of Black Music & Culture and the founder of Spotify’s flagship rap playlist Rap Caviar – spoke to NME about the legacy of hip-hop and YouTube’s (as well as Google’s) approach to its recent milestone.

He said that Hip-Hop 50 should be “treated with nuance and sophistication,” before reciting what Lyor Cohen – Head of Music at YouTube – said to him about the anniversary: “We [YouTube] cannot treat our acknowledgement of this milestone as an opportunity. We have to treat it as a responsibility.”

“We make it easier for people to discover, consume and participate in hip-hop culture,” Basa continued. “That’s what FIFTY DEEP is about. “We call[ed] it FIFTY DEEP on purpose. We do not put a time stamp on it so, next year, when it’s not year 50, but year 51, year 52 [we will still be championing hip-hop]. This is the kickoff.”