Trevor Noah to host Grammys for the third year running

Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammys next year.

The news was announced by the Recording Academy today (December 15) and marks Noah’s third consecutive year hosting the event. The only other person in the last three decades to have hosted the Grammys live is LL Cool J. The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

“One of my favorite things about the Grammys as a whole is it is one of the few places where you get to experience artists in their rawest element, which is performing their music live,” Noah said in an interview with Billboard. “Brandi Carlile performing a song live and you’re hearing her voice and listening to her play her instruments – there’s nothing like it. You develop a deep appreciation for what these people are doing beyond just the music that they make.”

He also discussed how hosting the Grammys exposes him to the work of artists he previously hadn’t explored. “I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time. I come in and then I meet this new artist, and all of a sudden, here I am going, ‘Who are the Black Pumas?’ It introduces you to music that you maybe wouldn’t have been [exposed to].”

Noah announced in September he would be departing The Daily Show after seven years as its host. He hosted his final episode last week. A full-time successor has not been announced yet – The Daily Show will return in the New Year with a variety of guest hosts for the time being.

He is set to embark on a stand-up tour across the US, UK and his native South Africa next year. Noah will be playing three dates in the UK in November 2023, at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and London’s The O2. You can see the dates below and buy your tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2023

21 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

23 – London, The O2

24 – London, The O2