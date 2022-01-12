Trey Songz accused of rape by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz has been accused of rape by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez in a new statement posted to social media.

Gonzalez first made a claim against the singer on December 30 in which she said “Trey Songz is a rapist,” but did not give any more information.

Now, in a more detailed statement that was shared online yesterday (January 11), Gonzalez has accused Trey of raping her at a Las Vegas hotel.

“With what seems like endlessly recurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-supressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well-known Las Vegas hotel,” she tweeted.

“I want to send my love, strength and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”

Responding to the allegations, a representative for Trey Songz told TMZ: “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

TMZ add that lawyers Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck are planning to file a civil suit against Gonzalez.

NME has reached out to representatives for Trey Songz.

According to a report from The Daily Beast, the rape of Gonzalez allegedly took place around nine years ago, and is separate from another investigation against Trey Songz which came to light in November 2021. In that case, Songz is being investigated after a report was issued to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on November 28 following an incident at The Cosmopolitan hotel and resort over the prior weekend.

It’s said that the Virginia-born artist – real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson – was in the Nevada city celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub. A source claimed that Songz and his entourage then took a group of women back to The Cosmopolitan.

In the summer of 2020, Trey Songz denied another sexual misconduct allegation. The woman – known only as ‘Aliza’ – alleged that a celebrity had urinated on her during a sexual encounter without her consent, and then refused to let her leave the room.

“I didn’t know what was happening, he just did it,” she claimed on the No Jumper podcast, before identifying Songz as the man in question.

Responding on Twitter, Neverson said the accusations were “convenient” for someone who “seek[s] to destroy someone’s life”.

He continued: “I brush it off every time but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened.”

Songz also referenced a separate allegation when he was accused of sexual assault in Miami.

In 2018, the singer turned himself in to the LAPD on a domestic violence charge that originated from a longtime peer called Andrea Buera. Songz allegedly attacked Buera at a party “with such force it was as if two men were fighting”. He was released after paying a $50,000 bond.

Songz subsequently denied the accusations on social media. “I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Trey Songz was arrested for allegedly trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.