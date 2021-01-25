Trey Songz arrested for “assaulting police officer” at NFL game

Trey Songz has been arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.
The singer and rapper was allegedly at the centre of a physical altercation with a police officer while he attended an American football game between Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Sunday (24 January).
Footage of the altercation was obtained by TMZ, with Songz allegedly placing the officer in a headlock while they clashed at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.
The latest incident comes after Songz was condemned for performing to a packed nightclub crowd in Ohio.
More than 500 people are said to have packed into the Aftermath nightclub in Columbus last December, with footage showing tightly packed fans at the venue.
As NBC News reports, the venue has now been given an official warning for improper conduct after attendees were seen to be openly violating Covid-19 regulations.
“Basically, it was just a concert environment. If you had taken that event and put it in 2019, it would have been pretty much the same concert, same event that was taking place last night,” Ohio Investigative Unit enforcement commander Eric Wolf told NBC.
Last year, Songz himself tested positive for coronavirus.
“Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in October. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive.”
He continued: “7.5 million Americans have contracted Covid. One out of a thousand black people have died from it. I will be taking this seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”