Trey Songz arrested for “assaulting police officer” at NFL game

Trey Songz has been arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

The singer and rapper was allegedly at the centre of a physical altercation with a police officer while he attended an American football game between Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Sunday (24 January).

Footage of the altercation was obtained by TMZ, with Songz allegedly placing the officer in a headlock while they clashed at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.

The latest incident comes after Songz was condemned for performing to a packed nightclub crowd in Ohio.

More than 500 people are said to have packed into the Aftermath nightclub in Columbus last December, with footage showing tightly packed fans at the venue.

As NBC News reports, the venue has now been given an official warning for improper conduct after attendees were seen to be openly violating Covid-19 regulations.