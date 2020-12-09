Trey Songz concert faces Covid investigation after 500 people packed into Ohio nightclub

A Trey Songz concert faces investigation after approximately 500 people packed into an Ohio nightclub to see the singer perform.

Songz performed at the Aftermath nightclub in Columbus on Saturday (December 5), with footage showing tightly packed fans at the venue.

As NBC News reports, the venue has now been given an official warning for improper conduct after attendees were seen to be openly violating Covid-19 regulations.

Advertisement

Fans were seen sharing drinks and flouting social distancing laws, Ohio’s Investigate Unit claimed. Their statement also criticised the lack of physical barriers at the event, as well as singling out the lack of protective face masks worn by employees and attendees.

“Basically, it was just a concert environment. If you had taken that event and put it in 2019, it would have been pretty much the same concert, same event that was taking place last night,” Ohio Investigative Unit enforcement commander Eric Wolf told NBC.

The concert has now been referred to Ohio’s Liquor Control Commission, which is responsible for deciding on and imposing potential penalties.

It comes two months after it was confirmed that Songz himself tested positive for coronavirus.

“Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in October. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive.”

Advertisement

He continued: “7.5 million Americans have contracted Covid. One out of a thousand black people have died from it. I will be taking this seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”