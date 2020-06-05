Trey Songz has released a powerful new protest song – ‘2020 Riots: How Many Times’. You can listen to the song below.

The track sees Songz “shed light on the injustices faced in the black community at the hands of police brutality and institutionalised racism,” according to a press release.

A portion of the proceeds from the release of the single will directly benefit both Black Lives Matter and the Community Justice Exchange’s National Bail Fund Network.

Songz said that protesting on the streets in the wake of George Floyd’s death inspired him to write the song.

He said: “Three or four nights ago I woke up in the middle of my sleep… I couldn’t sleep. My chest was hurting. I got up and called my producer, Troy Taylor, and I said, ‘We’ve got to make music that really touches the soul, that really addresses what the world is feeling right now. Especially our people.’

“So we came up with ‘2020 Riots: How Many Times’. With the words in this song I just wanted to speak to everyone’s hearts and acknowledge the pain and anguish everyone is going through right now. I know this ain’t usually my message and you’re not used to hearing this from me, but this is the person I’ve always been.”

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis last week (May 25) following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three of his colleagues, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung are now all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Since Floyd’s death, protests have erupted in the US and around the world.

A large number of names from across the worlds of music and entertainment have publicly called for justice for George Floyd following his death, including Killer Mike,Beyonce, Ice Cube, Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish, Jay-Z, Adele and Travis Scott.