Trey Songz reportedly under investigation for sexual assault in Las Vegas

Trey Songz is under investigation for sexual assault in Las Vegas, it has been reported.

According to TMZ, a report was issued to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday (November 28) following an incident at The Cosmopolitan hotel and resort over the weekend.

It’s said that the Virginia-born artist – real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson – was in the Nevada city celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub. A source claimed that Songz and his entourage then took a group of women back to The Cosmopolitan.

TMZ reports that the artist is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Last summer, Trey Songz denied another sexual misconduct allegation. The woman – known only as ‘Aliza’ – alleged that a celebrity had urinated on her during a sexual encounter without her consent, and then refused to let her leave the room.

“I didn’t know what was happening, he just did it,” she claimed on the No Jumper podcast, before identifying Songz as the man in question.

Responding on Twitter, Neverson said the accusations were “convenient” for someone who “seek[s] to destroy someone’s life”.

He continued: “I brush it off every time but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened.”

Songz also referenced a separate allegation when he was accused of sexual assault in Miami.

In 2018, the singer turned himself in to the LAPD on a domestic violence charge that originated from a longtime peer called Andrea Buera. Songz allegedly attacked Buera at a party “with such force it was as if two men were fighting”. He was released after paying a $50,000 bond.

Songz subsequently denied the accusations on social media. “I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Trey Songz was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.