Trey Songz responds to sexual misconduct allegations

Trey Songz has responded after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

The allegations emerged after a woman, known only as ‘Aliza’, alleged that a celebrity had urinated on her during a sexual encounter without her consent, and then refused to let her leave the room.

After remarking “I didn’t know what was happening, he just did it” on the No Jumper podcast, she later went on to identify Songz as the man in question.

Responding to the claims on Twitter, Songz wrote: “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life.

“I brush it off every time but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened.”

Songz also referenced a separate allegation when he was accused of sexual assault in Miami.

“Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami?” he wrote, referring to a woman who accused Songz of sexual misconduct at a Miami nightclub in January 2018.

“She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of ‘all the trauma she’s been through.”

He then added screenshots of what appeared to be text messages suggesting the alleged victim was trying to win a court settlement in the incident.

In June, Songz released a new protest song titled ‘2020 Riots: How Many Times’.