TRI.BE announce 2023 ‘Vida Loca’ US tour

K-pop girl group TRI.BE have announced that their first-ever US tour will kick off next month.

Today (May 5), the TR Entertainment group shared that they would be embarking on their 2023 ‘Vida Loca’ US tour from June to July. TRI.BE are set to perform in a total of 17 cities across the US, starting with Orlando, Florida on June 6.

The girl group will the perform shows throughout the East Coast and mid-Western states in June, including in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Texas. TRI.BE will play Arizona on July 2023 before wrapping up the tour in Los Angeles, California on July 3.

According to concert organisers Leo Presents, tickets to the upcoming concerts will go on sale on May 12, 10am CST via ticketweb.com.

The full list of dates and venues for TRI.BE’s ‘Vida Loca’ US tour are:

June 2023

6 – Orlando, Florida, Level 13

8 – Atlanta, Georgia, Center Stage (The Loft)

10 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Suzanne Roberts Theatre

12 – New York City, New York, The Brooklyn Monarch

13 – Boston, Massachusetts, Regent Theatre

15 – Columbus, Ohio, King of Clubs

16 – Detroit, Michigan, Crofoot Ballroom

18 – Indianapolis, Indiana, Irving Theatre

19 – Chicago, Illinois, North Shore Arts Centre

21 – Saint Paul, Minnesota, Amsterdam Bar & Hall

23 – Kansas City, Missouri, Folly Theater

24 – Omaha, Nebraska, Benson Theatre

26 – Denver, Colorado, The Oriental Theater

28 – Dallas, Texas, Gilley’s

29 – San Antonio, Texas, Vibes Event Center

July 2023

2 – Phoenix, Arizona, Herberger Center Stage

3 – Los Angeles, California, Palace Theatre

The announcement of TRI.BE’s upcoming tour comes three months after the release of ‘W.A.Y’, the girl group’s second mini-album. That record was led by the single ‘We Are Young’, and was preceded by their third single album ‘Leviosa’ in August 2022.