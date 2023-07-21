TRI.BE’s JinHa leaves the group to “focus on her recovery”

South Korean musician JinHa of K-pop act TRI.BE has left the group.

Today, TRI.BE’s label TR Entertainment announced in a statement on the girl group’s official website that JinHa would be leaving the group in order to “focus on her recovery”.

Notably, the singer has been on a hiatus since May 2022 due to health issues. She had first made her debut as one of the original members of TRI.BE in February 2021.

“Until recently, the company has been discussing with JinHa about her future activities and her return, aware that our fans have been waiting for such a long time,” TR Entertainment said in its statement.”

“However, under JinHa’s agreement, we have decided that she will conclude her TRI.BE activities,” it added. “We sincerely express our deepest gratitude to all the fans who have been loving and supporting JinHa throughout her journey.”

TR Entertainment also confirmed in its statement that TRI.BE would continue on as a six-member group following JinHa’s departure.

Earlier this month, TRI.BE wrapped up their 2023 ‘Vida Loca’ US tour at the Palace in Los Angeles, California. Their 17-city tour had started in early June and ran throughout the month.

