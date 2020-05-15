GAMING  

Tribes announce one-off reunion show

The London four-piece split in 2013

By Sam Moore
Tribes
Tribes (Picture: Getty)

Tribes have announced a one-off reunion charity gig which will take place later this year.

The Johnny Lloyd-led London band split in November 2013 after the release of their second album ‘Wish To Scream’. That record followed their 2012 debut ‘Baby’.

Tribes will return to the stage later this year for a one-off benefit show for the charity Choose Love, which raises money for Help Refugees as well as displaced and vulnerable communities while aiming to “create a movement of people putting love into action around the world”.

Tribes will play at Lafayette in London on December 19 in a show which will also celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary of ‘Baby’.

Tickets for the Tribes reunion show go on sale at 10AM next Friday (May 22), and you’ll be able to get them here.

Frontman Johnny Lloyd released his latest solo project ‘Low Fidelity Vol. 2’ back in March. Last year, he spoke to NME about his debut solo album, ‘Next Episode Starts In 15 Seconds’.

“A lot of the stuff is also about reaching your thirties and sobering up,” he said about the LP. “Not necessarily in terms of drink and drugs, but being aware of what’s going on in the world and being more a part of that.”

