Tribute set for The Prodigy’s Keith Flint announced for Glastonbury 2019

Head to Shangri-La for the ‘Keith Flint Appreciation Hour’.

A special tribute DJ performance in honour of The Prodigy‘s Keith Flint has been announced for Glastonbury 2019.

Flint was found dead at his Essex home back in March. An inquest into the cause of his death confirmed that the incident was not being treated as suspicious and that he took his own life. Thousands of fans lined the streets of Essex to pay tribute to the frontman during his funeral procession.

Remembering Flint, Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis shared footage from the band’s legendary headline performance at Glasto 1997 – where they topped the bill alongside Radiohead and Ash. “We are so saddened to hear about the passing of Keith Flint,” wrote Eavis. “He’s played here so many times with the Prodigy and was booked for 2019. What an incredible frontman. “Here’s a clip from ‘97 when they were the first dance band to headline Glastonbury – a huge, unforgettable moment.”

Meanwhile, thousands of fans recently signed a petition calling for a state of the late Prodigy frontman to be erected in the Essex town of Braintree, where the band formed in 1990.

“Keith was important to not only the people of Braintree, but was well loved and respected world wide and a pivotal piece of the music industry,” said Saphya Gower, who started the petition. “Braintree being The Prodigy’s hometown, we should remember him. It’ll also reflect how important it is to talk about mental health and not to suffer alone.”