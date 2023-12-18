Tributes paid after death of “the best of the best”, Amp Fiddler

Tributes have been paid to US musician and producer Amp Fiddler, who has died aged 65.

The news was shared by Faith Fanzine on X/Twitter today (December 18), with various other news sources reporting that the artist passed away overnight.

“Faith are saddened to hear that Amp Fiddler has passed away. The king of the new era of Detroit Soul. RIP,” the zine wrote.

“Our thoughts are with his family friends and all the musicians and producers who knew him.”

Faith are saddened to hear that Amp Fiddler has passed away. The king of the new era of Detroit Soul. RIP Our thoughts are with his family friends and all the musicians and producers who knew him. #ampfiddler pic.twitter.com/NXUGWFCrZs — Faith Fanzine (@FaithFanzine) December 18, 2023

The musician was known for his pioneering work in the funk, soul and dance genres, along with working alongside artists including Moodymann, Jamiroquai, Prince and Corinne Bailey Rae.

While a cause of death has not yet been shared, the artist had launched a crowdfunding campaign to assist with the cost of his health treatment this time last year.

“After many months in the hospital, and now at home recuperating from surgery in August, Amp needs our resources to support his continued healing as he journeys back to the stage,” the campaign’s description read.

“Many have asked what is needed, or how they can assist. Your loving generosity is appreciated at this time,” it continued. “Your donations will go directly to Amp, to cover accumulated medical expenses & consistent wellness needs.”

The Blessed Madonna is among artists to pay tribute to Fiddler, who described him as “best of the best”.

The DJ wrote: “Absolutely shattering loss. Peace to Detroit especially. Amp Fiddler was the best of the best. The glue in so much important music and the center of a lot really special musical lives. Nothing but respect for his time here with us.”

RIP Amp. Absolutely shattering loss. Peace to Detroit especially. Amp Fiddler was the best of the best. The glue in so much important music and the center of a lot really special musical lives. Nothing but respect for his time here with us. — The Blessed Madonna (@Blessed_Madonna) December 18, 2023

Defected Records also paid tribute on X/Twitter, writing: “His impact on music is impossible to summarise in a post, but we wanted to say that we are honoured & privileged to get to know Amp through his work with Dames Brown. He was a positive force to everyone around him.”

The artist was also known for his work with Enchantment, alongside George Clinton’s Parliament and Funkadelic groups between 1985 and 1996.

Devastated to hear that Amp Fiddler has passed away. His impact on music is impossible to summarise in a post, but we wanted to say that we are honoured & privileged to get to know Amp through his work with Dames Brown. He was a positive force to everyone around him. 🕊️🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Np56aReNbh — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) December 18, 2023

His first solo album ‘Waltz of a Ghetto Fly’ came out in 2004, while his most recent LP was ‘Amp Dog Knights’, which was released in 2017.

You can find some more tributes shared in Fiddler’s memory below.

"…Without Amp Fiddler, J Dilla doesn't meet Q Tip…" Dilla's brother Illa J speaking about Amp at the BBE Store, London in September 2023. A legend that mentored legends.

Amp Fiddler RIP. pic.twitter.com/Wvjr4RjZos — Bobby | DJ BobaFatt (@BobaFatt) December 18, 2023

My 1st interview I ever did for The Move magazine was w Amp Fiddler. It went on for 3 hours as we got lost in conversation. I ended up never transcribing it bc listening back made me 2 emotional.

I’ve always been completely charmed by the man ever since I can remember.

RIP 🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/im81jCF9d0 — Jyoty Singh (@BecauseJyoty) December 18, 2023

Rest in peace, Amp Fiddler. A true great. pic.twitter.com/hFGeO7EYbi — STR4TA (@STR4TA) December 18, 2023

Desperately sad news about Amp Fiddler, his contributions to music were enormous. The Theo Parrish show in the sugar club with Amp on keys will always be a benchmark for shows in Dublin pic.twitter.com/auqh2zV3T7 — thomas lennon (@thomas_lennon) December 18, 2023

I just found out the Detroit soul legend Amp Fiddler passed away. He was the bridge that connected so many of our favourites together, such as his student J Dilla and ATCQ. I had the pleasure of meeting him in 2016. The waltz of a ghetto fly never ever dies. #RIPAmpFiddler pic.twitter.com/Hk3GnOlCAs — Truly Halal Under God (@SAMIAFIASCO) December 18, 2023

Sad to acknowledge that our soulful brother @amp_fiddler has passed away. From when I heard he wasn’t to well I was praying for his health to get better and hope that he’ll be back in the studio making music. Condolences to his close friends and family. 🙏🏾🕊️#ripampfiddler pic.twitter.com/ObHJlfcmtK — iMantús (@i_mantus) December 18, 2023