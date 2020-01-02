Tributes have been paid to Lexii Alijai, after the rising rapper died at the age of 21.

Her passing was confirmed in a Facebook post by cousin Raeisah Clark on Wednesday (January 1). A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“Your [sic] a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills,’ Clark wrote. “Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten!”

She added: “I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexi Alijai. It’s too soon.”

Kehlani, who featured Alijai – real name Alexis Alijai Lynch – on ‘Jealous’, was among the first high profile name to confirm the news to her fans on social media.

“Jus got the worst fuckin news ever. my heart is BROKE. Fuck,” she tweeted.

She added: “This shit was so much deeper than music that was my little sister.

“Weakest saddest way to start a new year i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here love on your people please.

“It’s hard to have so much faith in god and that everything happen for a reason cuz it’s s**t i can’t imagine there ever being a reason for why bro.”

Other tributes came from Ella Mai and US rapper Bas – who praised Lynch for sharing her “light”.

“You deserved to see the day when the world celebrated your talent, character, and integrity,” she wrote.

“I’m positive it was right around the corner. gone far too soon. RIP Lexii. thank you for being you and sharing your light.”

Alijai released her debut album ‘Growing Pains’ in 2017 and put out three mixtapes in her short career – ‘Super Sweet 16s’, ‘In The Meantime’, and ‘feel less’.