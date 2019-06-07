RIP.

Legendary New Orleans musician Dr John has died at the age of 77, it has been confirmed.

The singer, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was known for his unique blend of music which spanned genres across jazz, blues, pop, rock & roll and boogie woogie.

A statement confirmed: “Towards the break of day June 6, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack.

“The family thanks all whom shared his unique musical journey & requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Dr John recorded 20 albums in his career and was perhaps best known for ‘Right Place, Wrong Time’, which charted in the top 10 upon release in 1973.

He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by John Legend in 2011 and won six Grammy Awards throughout his career. The first came in 1989 for Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Duo Or Group for ‘Makin’ Whoopee’, a duet with Rickie Lee Jones.

Paying tribute, Beatles icon Ringo Starr said: “God bless Dr. John peace and love to all his family I love the doctor peace and love.”

Tributes also came from Blondie’s Debbie Harry, who shared a photo of herself alongside the musician.

Hozier said: “‘I used to cover his music with a group of like-minded players, and it continues to bring me ridiculous amounts of joy. Very sad to hear this, very grateful also. RIP.”

TV host Ellen DeGeneres added: “There was no other performer like Dr John, and there never will be. Tonight my heart is in New Orleans.