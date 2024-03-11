Tributes paid as live music industry legend Vince Power dies, aged 76

Tributes have been paid following the death of live music industry legend Vince Power. He was aged 76.

The Waterford-born music producer was renowned for his work as a live music promoter, who was involved in festivals including Reading & Leeds and Glastonbury.

Raised in Kilmacthomas, Power moved to London when he was aged 15 and eventually went on to establish the venue and events group Mean Fiddler in the early ‘80s. Towards the end of the decade, the group took control of the Reading festival, before broadening their sights to other music events.

These included Leeds Festival, Glastonbury, Phoenix Festival, Hop Farm Music Festival, Benicàssim, Tribal Gathering, Homelands Liverpool and Fleadh. Others were Madstock, Finsbury Park, Big Love, Gig on the Green, Glasgow, NASS (National Adventure Sports Show) and Jam in the Park.

Taking to social media yesterday (March 10) following news of Power’s death, promoter Aidan Shortall led tributes and described him as a “maverick, a pioneer, a risk-taker and a man that still had his finger on the pulse”.

DJ Roddie Cleere also paid tribute, describing Power as a “music man to his core”, and singer-songwriter Niall McNamee shared a similar sentiment, adding that he was a “real gentleman” who left behind a considerable legacy in the music industry (via Irish Times).

Memorial Exchange also shared a tribute, writing: “Today, the music community mourns the loss of one of its beloved figures, Vince Power, whose passing has left a profound void in the hearts of many.”

It continued: “Vince Power was more than just a music promoter; he was a friend, a visionary, and a purveyor of unforgettable experiences. His contributions to the music scene, particularly in venues like Subterrania London and The KPH, have left an indelible mark on both artists and audiences alike.

“For those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with Vince, his infectious laughter, warm spirit, and unwavering passion for music will forever be cherished.”

Cerys Matthews also shared her sadness at the loss, describing him as her “friend in music”.

I'm going to miss you so very much, my friend in music, in thinking, in dreaming. love you very much. RiP #VincePower pic.twitter.com/HxzK4It4hN — Cerys Matthews (@cerysmatthews) March 10, 2024

Irish singer Kate Gleeson wrote: “So sorry to hear about the death of the biggest Waterford legend there ever was, Vince Power. I have been blessed to work with him and for him for 15 odd years or so… His love and passion for music was out of this world.”

Elsewhere, Imelda May added that she “adored” him, saying: “He took a chance on me at the start of my career when I needed it most. He was so important to Irish culture and community at home and the UK. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Find more tributes below.

Rest in peace Vince. It was a pleasure. #vincepower pic.twitter.com/iOPld74yvP — 𝙺𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝙶𝚕𝚎𝚎𝚜𝚘𝚗 🇮🇪 🏳️‍🌈 (@KateGleeson1) March 11, 2024

So sad to hear of the passing of

the great Vince Power. I adored him.

He took a chance on me at the start of my career when I needed it most.

He was so important to Irish culture and community at home and the UK.

He’ll be greatly missed.

Love to his family #ripvincepower💚 pic.twitter.com/ul6Hn08JaB — Imelda May (@ImeldaOfficial) March 10, 2024

Vince Power's revamped Reading Festival was my first, and I loved it so much I came back every year. And in my adult life, the Mean Fiddler Organisation basically WAS the London live scene. Respect and R.I.P. https://t.co/6GdzsXJKMC — Simon Price﮷ (@simon_price01) March 10, 2024

I’m saddened to hear that Vince Power founder of The Mean Fiddler as well as music festivals across the UK, Ireland and beyond has died. He was one of the original investors in Beat 102 103. An astute but unassuming businessman, I always enjoyed his stories and expertise. pic.twitter.com/kcGOukaQ5o — Kieran McGeary 📻 (@kieranmcgeary) March 10, 2024

So sad to hear Vince Power has passed away 💔Like many artists I owe so much to Vince , he gave me my first gig at the Mean Fiddler acoustic Room attended by about 3 people but he made sure 1 of them was an important agent ! My condolences to Vince's family and loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RfSZGlt5uX — Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) March 10, 2024

I owe a lot to Vince Power.

I met him first in 1986 when I worked at The Mean Fiddler.

He was a great supporter of live music & put my band on.

When he bought The Clapham Grand I was asked to DJ the opening night.

Thanks for everything Vince.

Rest In Peace Sir… pic.twitter.com/wzIdO9H0FZ — Mr Benn (@thebowlerhatman) March 10, 2024

In 2013, actor Anna Friel said of the late Vince Power (RIP), a typically attention-averse Kilmacthomas man who did amazing things and loved Waterford: "He's very shy and when he has to have a photo taken, he wriggles and squirms… For such a strong person, he's the shyest man." pic.twitter.com/6vv4ZRE3QZ — Seamie Ó Chaoimh (@seamieochaoimh) March 11, 2024

RIP Vince Power. From flogging old furniture to the most important music promoter in the UK – quite the journey. Saved the near-moribund Reading festival, and others. Turned The Mean Fiddler into London's CBGBs, London's Fillmore. A life fully lived. pic.twitter.com/EkqlevBpPG — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) March 11, 2024

While the majority of his work was in the UK music scene, his work with Fleadh Mór saw him work in his native Waterford again in 1993 and featured headliners including Van Morrison, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez.

Towards the start of 2005, Mean Fiddler accepted a takeover bid from a company owned by Live Nation UK and Irish event organiser MCD. The following year, the group reduced its touring and promotional sights to centre its efforts on running festivals. This includes maintaining control of Reading & Leeds and also working with Latitude for the first time.

Power was appointed a CBE by Queen Elizabeth later that year, and in 2007 Mean Fiddler – as well as various venues – were sold to Mama Group Plc.

At time of writing, no cause of death has been shared, although tributes are continuing to be shared online.