Tributes paid as radio DJ Jamie Crick dies, aged 57

Tributes have been paid to radio DJ Jamie Crick, who died this week at the age of 57.

Across his career, Crick appeared on stations including Jazz FM, Classic FM and Scala Radio. He presented his last show on Jazz FM on Monday (August 28).

According to Jazz FM parent company Bauer Media, Crick died following a short illness. In a statement, Jazz FM and Scala Radio said: “Jamie Crick was a broadcaster through and through and played an integral role on our radio stations.

“Our radio stations have a big gap to fill and will pay tribute accordingly in the near future, but while they all come to terms with Jamie’s unexpected passing, they will continue to broadcast the music that he loved in his honour every day.

“Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

Crick started at Classic FM in 1994, presenting at the station for two decades before moving to the Jazz FM breakfast show and eventually the drivetime show.

In 2001, he launched the UK’s first LGBTQ+ radio station, Gaydar Radio.

Paying tribute online, DJ Simon Bates wrote: “So very sad to learn that Jamie Crick has died. When I first started at Classic FM, Jamie was a fund of support, kindness and good humour.”

Jason Rosam of BBC Radio London added: “Saddened beyond words to hear of the passing of my friend and mentor Jamie Crick.

“He gave me my first job in radio and his wisdom, guidance, and unwavering support shaped me in ways I can’t express. Forever grateful for the moments shared and the lessons learned. RIP Jamie.”

In a separate tweet, he shared a recording of him paying tribute to Crick on air and wrote: “Jamie Crick is the reason I’m lucky enough to be on the radio every morning.”

