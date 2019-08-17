Tributes paid after death of ‘Easy Rider’ legend Peter Fonda

Rest easy.

Tributes have been paid to Easy Rider star Peter Fonda, who has died at the age of 79.

The legendary screen star passed away on Friday (August 16) after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

Confirming his death in a statement, Fonda’s family said: “In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy. And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life.”

The iconic screen star was born in 1940 to a bonafide Hollywood family. As well as being the son of Henry Fonda, he was the brother of actress Jane Fonda.

Easy Rider, saw Fonda appearing alongside its director Dennis Hopper and a young Jack Nicholson. The biker movie is considered to be the first to tackle ’60s counterculture and instantly became a cult classic, earning Fonda an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Posting on Twitter, horror legend John Carpenter hailed Fonda as an “underrated actor”.

“Peter Fonda was a friend and underrated actor. Bright, funny, warm, Peter was a movie star with a twinkle in his eyes. He was Crazy Larry and Pipeline and I will miss him,” said Carpenter.

Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro also hailed Fonda as a “generous, wise soul”.

Jane Fonda also paid tribute to her “sweet-hearted baby brother” and said he “went out laughing”.

As well as being nominated for two Oscars throughout his career, Fonda also won Golden Globes for best actor in Ulee’s Gold and best-supporting actor for The Passion of Ayn Rand.