NewsMusic News

Tributes paid to Food Records boss Andy Ross, who has died aged 66

The much loved label boss was known for signing the likes of Blur, Idlewild, Jesus Jones and many others

By Will Lavin
Andy Ross. CREDIT: Facebook/Andy Ross

Andy Ross, the head of Food Records, has died at the age of 66.

The passing of the record label boss, known for signing Blur, Idlewild, Dubstar, Jesus Jones and more, was confirmed to NME by a close friend and collaborator. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Tributes for Ross have started to pour in on social media, including one from Jesus Jones. “We’re heartbroken at the loss of Andy Ross, one half of the mighty Food Records,” the band wrote on Twitter. “Without him, we’d have never been able to do what we did. We’ll always be grateful, and we’ll always miss him. Goodbye boss xxx”

“There aren’t words to describe how I feel after being told that my first music industry boss and second Dad Andy Ross has passed away,” War Child director Miles Jacobson tweeted alongside a picture of him with Ross. “A man who defined the ‘work hard, play harder’ music industry in the 90’s who will be missed every day. Love & thoughts with Helen, his partner.”

Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “Gutted my friend @andy.ross.boss passed last night,” McGee wrote on Instagram. “One of the all time good guys in the music game .. Will miss him .RIP”

You can see more tributes below:

This is a developing story – more to follow…

Advertisement
Advertisement