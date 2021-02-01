Tributes have poured in for ‘Big John’, the legendary doorman of Glasgow venue Nice N’ Sleazy, who died at the weekend.

Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos said he will remember John for being “very jovial” and “compassionate”, but who was “firm” in his job guarding the iconic Scottish venue.

“Very sad to hear about Big John, doorman of Nice n Sleazy and loved by many in Glasgow,” wrote Kapranos. “A lovely guy and a presence that will be greatly missed. That time he had to kick me out for misbehaviour, he was very jovial, compassionate, but firm. Rest in peace, big man.”

The Twilight Sad remembered “a truly lovely man who we’ll miss”, who “put up with my drunken after hours patter”.

Elsewhere, Arab Strap member and soloist Aidan Moffat spoke of “a solid gold gent with the mightiest laugh“, while former Sleazy’s worker John Baillie Jr told GlasgowLive: “If they could have a proper funeral the place would be packed out the door – I hope he knew how loved he was.”

Glasgow-based designer Lyndsay McCartney wrote that she was “devastated to hear of the passing”. “The things he must have seen at 3:30am on Sauchiehall Street. Obviously hadn’t seen him in a while but everyone has such lovely stories about him and it hurts to know he isn’t with us anymore.”

