Tributes paid to legendary music publicist and football agent Eric Hall

Tributes have been paid to the football agent and music publicist Eric Hall following his death this week at the age of 73.

Hall, known for his trademark catchphrase “Monster Monster”, first cut his teeth as a publicist for EMI Records in the 1970s.

During his time at the label, the flamboyant publicist famously organised the Sex Pistols‘ 1976 expletive-filled interview on The Today Show with Bill Grundy, which remains steeped in notoriety.

It was at EMI that Hall first met Queen‘s Freddie Mercury, claiming in later years that the band’s 1974 hit ‘Killer Queen’ was written about him.

Hall, who was born in Bethnal Green in 1947, also worked as Elton John‘s tea boy in his formative years and went on to promote the likes of Frank Sinatra, Queen and T-Rex.

After a star-studded career in music, Hall moved into football in the 1980s after a meeting with former Spurs star Steve Perryman, and went on to represent footballers such as Robbie Savage, Dennis Wise and Tim Sherwood.

The first transfer Hall ever negotiated was Paul Walsh’s move from Luton to Liverpool.

Paying tribute, former NME editor and broadcaster Danny Kelly said: “RIP Eric Hall, PR to T Rex, Queen and the Sex Pistols, and the first high profile football agent. On a radio show we did together he said ‘some men are built like a Greek god; Danny is built like a Greek restaurant!’

“Larger than life, bubala!”

Singer Steve Harley, who was represented by Hall at EMI, added: “Stunned to learn of the passing of my dear mate Eric Hall. Forty seven years ago, Eric was the Promotion man at EMI who worked on my records. He changed my life by getting them into the charts. The world has lost a rare character. A man of brilliance and charisma.

“Was a brilliant radio presenter. I talked to him Live on his show only last week. Pals to the end, I’m privileged to say.”