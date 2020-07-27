Tributes paid to much-loved Manchester musician and Primal Scream singer Denise Johnson

Denise Johnson, a Manchester music legend who was one of the vocalists on Primal Scream‘s ‘Screamadelica’, has died aged 53.

Johnson’s other credits include contributions to Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner’s supergroup Electronic, a number of collaborations with A Certain Ratio, and work on releases by New Order and I Am Kloot among many others.

Johnson was preparing to release her debut acoustic solo album ‘Where Does It Go’ on September 25. The album consists of covers of Manchester bands including The Smiths‘ ‘Well I Wonder’ and New Order’s ‘True Faith’ as well as a number of her own original tracks.

Advertisement

Johnson’s death prompted tributes from across the Manchester music scene and beyond, including the likes of Stone Roses singer Ian Brown.

RIP LOVELY DENISE JOHNSON X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) July 27, 2020

Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler described it as “very sad news” and shared the band’s ‘Don’t Fight It Feel It’ in tribute to Johnson and the track’s producer Andrew Weatherall who died earlier this year.

Very sad news 💜 love and prayers to Denise’s family and loved ones. Rest in Power Denise Johnson x pic.twitter.com/qsAKN6yqL1 — simone marie (@simonemarie4) July 27, 2020

Stephen Morris of Joy Division and New Order said he was “shocked and devastated” to hear of her death, while the Twitter account for 808 State said: “Her voice sews so many memories together in many contexts – but most of all she gave the best hugs.”

Shocked and devastated to hear of the passing of Denise Johnson. An absolutely beautiful lady. Rest In Peace Denise x — stephen morris (@stephenpdmorris) July 27, 2020

I cant believe the news that Denise Johnson has passed -Her voice sews so many memories together in many contexts – but most of all she gave the best hugs -but you can hear that cant you ? xxxx pic.twitter.com/jHptOaLF6p — 808 State (@state808) July 27, 2020

Advertisement

Erol Alkan sent his “most sincere condolences,” and also posted ‘Don’t Fight It Feel It’, while Doves‘ Jimi Goodwin said he was “just devastated by the news of the passing of such a beautiful lady.” Reverend & The Makers described her as “one of the real ones,” while The Chemical Brothers‘ Ed Simons called her “amazing.”

I truly felt this, still do. Rest in peace Denise Johnson. My most sincere condolences to her family and friends.https://t.co/JNxKPcGRLu — erol alkan (@erolalkan) July 27, 2020

Just devastated by the news of the passing of such a beautiful lady Denise Johnson. Rest in Peace Sweetheart. lost for words. — Jimi Goodwin (@Jimi_Goodwin) July 27, 2020

Oh dear that’s awfully sad news about Denise Johnson, she was amazing. #rip #dontfightitfeelit — ed simons (@eddychemical) July 27, 2020

Just heard about @TheDJohnsonR3AL Absolutely devastated . She was one of the real ones. 😢😢😢 — Reverend&TheMakers 💙 (@Reverend_Makers) July 27, 2020