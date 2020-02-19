Tributes paid to Japanese record store owner Naoki Iijima, a proud champion of the Bristol music scene

Tributes have been paid to the Japanese record store owner Naoki Iijima, who built a strong reputation as a dedicated champion of the Bristol music scene.

Iijima, who founded Disk Shop Zero in Tokyo in 1993, passed away on February 11 at the age of 48 following a battle with cancer.

A renowned supporter of the Bristol music scene, Iijima began collecting records by musicians based in the city in the 1980s, ensuring that Disk Shop Zero became the biggest stockist of Bristol-made records outside the UK.

In 2015, Iijima co-founded the party and label BSO, which was dedicated to “the spirit of Bristolians and music from Bristol”.

A Facebook page, Raising Funds For Naoki DSZ, has been set up by Smith & Mighty’s Rob Smith, who also records and produces under the name RSD.

The page, which is supported by Save Bristol Nightlife, explains that a special tribute compilation of music by Bristol-based artists who Iijima championed during his lifetime is currently being readied, with all the proceeds from the record going directly to Iijima’s family.

Tributes to Iijima have been posted online since his death last week. The Bristol producer and DJ Kahn praised Iijima as “one of the kindest, most generous people and the biggest champion and lover of Bristolian music I ever met”.

You can see a selection of the tributes to Naoki Iijima below.

With LOVE to Naoki from BRISTOL We are so sad that everything happened so quickly and we couldn't get there in time to give you our message of love and blessings but we know you feel the love and that you will rest in blessed peace. You were someone very special and we love you and thank you for your friendship and dedication to the music. Nobody knows and understands our music like you know our music. We send love and sympathy to all Naoki's friends and family and especially the girls and his beloved wife Miwako. Always there for you. <3 Posted by Raising Funds For Naoki DSZ on Tuesday, February 11, 2020