Tributes have begun to be paid to former NME writer Dan Martin following the news of his death.

Martin was 41-years-old. His cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing.

A passionate and compelling writer, Martin began working for NME in 2001. He spent 12 years at the publication before moving to Buzzfeed UK to take on the role of Entertainment Editor. As well as championing artists including The Cribs, Biffy Clyro and Queens Of The Stone Age, he was also an expert on Doctor Who.

Since news of his death broke, bands, colleagues and friends have begun sharing their memories of Martin online.

Manic Street Preachers, who Martin covered extensively during his tenure at NME, said he was “always a pleasure to be with”. “Dan was so sweet, funny and talented we spent a lot of time with him on the road in the UK and USA and at our studio in Cardiff,” they wrote. “So shocked and so saddened.”

Terrible news-Dan was so sweet,funny and talented we spent a lot of time with him on the road in the UK and USA and at our studio in Cardiff-always a pleasure to be with-such a lovely photo-our matching divine youth T-shirt’s-❤️❤️❤️so shocked and so saddened xxxxx https://t.co/ekpEaELULl — ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) July 25, 2020

“I don’t know that there was a kinder, lovelier, funnier heart in music journalism,” wrote former NME Deputy Editor Eve Barlow. “I loved hearing him effuse about biffy clyro and kylie minogue, often at the same time. I’ll remember him lifting up bands @nme and in turn being lifted by them.”

dan martin. i don’t know that there was a kinder, lovelier, funnier heart in music journalism. i loved hearing him effuse about biffy clyro and kylie minogue, often at the same time. i’ll remember him lifting up bands @nme and in turn being lifted by them. rest in peace friend 💛 pic.twitter.com/2G4P1I3x5n — eve barlow (@Eve_Barlow) July 25, 2020

Biffy Clyro’s tour manager Neil Anderson said Martin was “one of the loudest champions” of the Glasgow band in his own tribute. “An absolute sweetheart, he will be dearly missed,” he added.

Dan was one of the loudest champions of Biffy, right from the very beginning. He wrote the sleeve notes on the Beggars singles compilation. An absolute sweetheart, he will be dearly missed x https://t.co/TCcOriRTwY — neil anderson (@tourmanagerneil) July 25, 2020

NME photographer Guy Eppel shared a photo of Martin in a pool backstage at Benicassim with Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders, calling him “a true music writer, doing it all in”. “He’s gonna be missed by us who had the pleasure of working alongside him at NME & beyond,” Eppel said.

I think this sums up the Dan Martin we all knew & loved. Here he is in the pool backstage at @fiberfib with Arctic Monkeys Matt Helders. He was a true music writer, doing it all in. He’s gonna be missed by us who had the pleasure of working alongside him at NME & beyond. R.I.P 🖤 pic.twitter.com/FdeUfaS5nt — guy eppel (@guyeppel) July 25, 2020

The Cribs called the journalist one of their “first true champions” and said they “owe [him] so much”, while The Longcut recalled “the most amazing, hilarious night with him at SXSW a few years ago”. “He remained a good friend to us in the years after. Really really lovely guy.”

RIP Dan Martin. One of The Cribs first true champions, we owe you so much xxx — The Cribs (@thecribs) July 25, 2020

Just seen the horrible news about Dan Martin. We had the most amazing, hilarious night with him at SXSW a few years ago, and he remained a good friend to us in the years after. Really really lovely guy 😢 — The Longcut (@The_Longcut) July 25, 2020

See more tributes to NME legend Dan Martin below.

Music journalism runs on enthusiasm and Dan Martin was a true enthusiast. He was so passionate about the music he loved that it rubbed off on you whether you were reading his work in NME or getting splendidly drunk with him in a field in Reading. Honoured to have known him. — Kevin EG Perry (@KevinEGPerry) July 25, 2020

I’m incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of ex @NME writer Dan Martin Rest easy mate 😢 — Reverend&TheMakers 💙 (@Reverend_Makers) July 25, 2020

So sad about the death of my NME pal Dan Martin. He loved the Manics, Doctor Who, Hole and Kylie. He wouldn't drink Stella as "it sends me wild". He wore pink shorts at Benicàssim and Liam Gallagher shouted at him "Oi! Candy Flip!" He was smart, hilarious, kind and we loved him — Alex Needham (@alexneedham74) July 25, 2020

Such crushing, sad news about Dan Martin … he was so kind to me when I moved to London and barely knew anyone. A beautiful person. — Andy Welch (@andy_welch_) July 25, 2020

Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Dan Martin's passing. He was one of the greatest people I met during my time at NME, and was one of the kindest, funniest, most generous, and most talented people I have ever known. Sending lots of love to his friends and family. — Rebecca Schiller (@rebeccaschiller) July 25, 2020

No idea what to say about Dan Martin. I’m as devastated as everyone else. All I can do is listen to this, remembering the time we danced around his living room singing it at the top of our lungs. https://t.co/xa69I9NlwI — Jenny Stevens (@jenny_stevens) July 25, 2020

So sad to hear the news about Dan Martin. Fantastic writer, much loved member of City Life and NME, and the only person who could persuade me to name a record label after a line from Careless Whisper. Big love Dan, will miss your guilty feet xhttps://t.co/fq9hRukOzL — luke bainbridge (@lukebainbridge) July 25, 2020

I’m forever grateful for that. Dan was a friend from the very start. We had lots of mad situations in mad places! It was always the ultimate laugh when Dan was around. I have great memories. I’m kinda lost for words at the moment. I’ll miss you Dan. Sending love to your family 🙏 — Matt Wilkinson (@w1lko) July 25, 2020

I have so many fond memories of Dan Martin. He was spirited and silly and knew exactly what he loved and fought for it. He was kind and reassured me when I asked him for advice a long time ago. I’m so sorry to hear about his death. Love to his friends and family. — Laura Snapes (@laurasnapes) July 25, 2020

This is such awful news. Had the call from an NME guy today. Still trying to process it. Such a lovely man. Dan Martin : much loved music journalist RIP https://t.co/myeDzDPOT1 via @louderthanwar — Conor McNicholas (@ConorMcNicholas) July 25, 2020

I love you Dan Martin. We were partners in crime at NME, the very best of friends. During those years we were inseparable – until editors twigged we were having too good a time together and started sending us to different legs of festivals! RIP my friend x — Tim Jonze (@timjonze) July 25, 2020