Tributes paid to NME legend Dan Martin

The journalist and screenwriter died today (July 25)

By Rhian Daly
Dan Martin, Biffy Clyro
Dan Martin with Biffy Clyro and their publicist at the NME Awards 2013 CREDIT: Eve Barlow

Tributes have begun to be paid to former NME writer Dan Martin following the news of his death.

Martin was 41-years-old. His cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing.

A passionate and compelling writer, Martin began working for NME in 2001. He spent 12 years at the publication before moving to Buzzfeed UK to take on the role of Entertainment Editor. As well as championing artists including The Cribs, Biffy Clyro and Queens Of The Stone Age, he was also an expert on Doctor Who.

Since news of his death broke, bands, colleagues and friends have begun sharing their memories of Martin online.

Manic Street Preachers, who Martin covered extensively during his tenure at NME, said he was “always a pleasure to be with”. “Dan was so sweet, funny and talented we spent a lot of time with him on the road in the UK and USA and at our studio in Cardiff,” they wrote. “So shocked and so saddened.”

“I don’t know that there was a kinder, lovelier, funnier heart in music journalism,” wrote former NME Deputy Editor Eve Barlow. “I loved hearing him effuse about biffy clyro and kylie minogue, often at the same time. I’ll remember him lifting up bands @nme and in turn being lifted by them.”

Biffy Clyro’s tour manager Neil Anderson said Martin was “one of the loudest champions” of the Glasgow band in his own tribute. “An absolute sweetheart, he will be dearly missed,” he added.

NME photographer Guy Eppel shared a photo of Martin in a pool backstage at Benicassim with Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders, calling him “a true music writer, doing it all in”. “He’s gonna be missed by us who had the pleasure of working alongside him at NME & beyond,” Eppel said.

The Cribs called the journalist one of their “first true champions” and said they “owe [him] so much”, while The Longcut recalled “the most amazing, hilarious night with him at SXSW a few years ago”. “He remained a good friend to us in the years after. Really really lovely guy.”

See more tributes to NME legend Dan Martin below.

