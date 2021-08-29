NewsMusic News

Tributes paid to reggae legend and dub pioneer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, who has died aged 85

"His adventure continues beyond this realm"

By Will Lavin
Lee Scratch Perry
Jamaican reggae musician, singer and producer Lee 'Scratch' Perry performs at Poppodium De Flux, Zaandam, Netherlands, 8th April 2018. (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, the reggae legend and master of dub, has died aged 85.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Perry (real name Rainford Hugh Perry) died at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Western Jamaica after battling illness. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, confirmed the dub pioneer’s passing. “My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as ‘Lee Scratch’ Perry”, Holness said in tweet.

He added: “Undoubtedly, Lee Scratch Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

 

Tributes have begun to pour in for Perry, including one from Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, who posted a picture of the late reggae icon and wrote: “His adventure continues beyond this realm”

“Blessed journey into the infinite. RIP Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry,” Flying Lotus said on Twitter, while Lupe Fiasco wrote: “AFRICAN BLOOD IS FLOWING THROUGH I VEINS SO I AND I SHALL NEVER FADE AWAY!!!!”

See more tributes to Perry below:

This is a a developing news story…

