Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, the reggae legend and master of dub, has died aged 85.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Perry (real name Rainford Hugh Perry) died at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Western Jamaica after battling illness. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, confirmed the dub pioneer’s passing. “My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as ‘Lee Scratch’ Perry”, Holness said in tweet.

He added: “Undoubtedly, Lee Scratch Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as "Lee Scratch" Perry. pic.twitter.com/Eec2MEd6yC — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) August 29, 2021

Tributes have begun to pour in for Perry, including one from Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, who posted a picture of the late reggae icon and wrote: “His adventure continues beyond this realm”

“Blessed journey into the infinite. RIP Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry,” Flying Lotus said on Twitter, while Lupe Fiasco wrote: “AFRICAN BLOOD IS FLOWING THROUGH I VEINS SO I AND I SHALL NEVER FADE AWAY!!!!”

His adventure continues beyond this realm pic.twitter.com/Ta3JWsXI7w — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) August 29, 2021

Blessed journey into the infinite.

RIP Lee “Scratch” Perry pic.twitter.com/CBAoMTnfd0 — YASUKE (@flyinglotus) August 29, 2021

AFRICAN BLOOD IS FLOWING THROUGH I VEINS SO I AND I SHALL NEVER FADE AWAY!!!! LEE SCRATCH PERRY 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Mv1xZyyRjp — TAPE TAPE & HOUSE EP NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) August 29, 2021

See more tributes to Perry below:

RIP lee scratch perry too good for this earth — Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) August 29, 2021

R.I.P. to Lee "Scratch" Perry, reggae icon, dub pioneer, and visionary genius 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/BbCIxfTcot — Spotify (@Spotify) August 29, 2021

Yet another legend takes his leave. R.I.P. Lee “Scratch” Perry. pic.twitter.com/YOyf3vWnsB — Paul McLoone (@PMcLoone) August 29, 2021

Lee “Scratch” Perry forever pic.twitter.com/7mUvoCjcBg — Light In The Attic (@lightintheattic) August 29, 2021

“The bass is the brain, and the drum is the heart” RIP Lee “Scratch” Perry. The absolute greatest. Thank you for all the inspiration. Godspeed. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6Hcv0Ki7JX — R.A. Irisarri (@blackknoll) August 29, 2021

“Got to be a conscious man when you fall in love.” RIP to one of the greatest musical innovators of our time on this plant: Lee Scratch Perry. pic.twitter.com/xix64WTvV1 — Hiss Golden Messenger (@hissgldnmssr) August 29, 2021

