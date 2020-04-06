Tributes paid to UK rapper Black The Ripper, who has died at 32

UK rapper and cannabis activist Black The Ripper has died. He was 32-years-old.

Multiple sources have confirmed the death of the North London artist, real name was Dean West, including friend and fellow rapper Chip,

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Chip wrote: “Real tears. I never cry. Rest in peace my bro. Forever here for your son.”

The rapper was a pivotal figure on the UK rap scene, shooting to fame with mixtapes such as ‘Afro Samurai’ and ‘Holla Black’.

He was also known for his campaigning for the legalisation of cannabis in the UK. His cause of death is not yet known.

“I can’t believe the news I’ve just got,” tweeted Novelist. “I had good times with you cuz. Everyone’s gonna miss you. Rest in peace Black the ripper.”

Krept of Krept & Konan wrote: “No way black the ripper. R.I.P man fuckinghell what a horrible year.”

“Wow RIP Black The Ripper. This year has been a mazza,” said Lethal Bizzle, while Top Boy actor Micheal Ward tweeted: “Real sad news RIP Black The Ripper, my condolences to his family & loved ones.”

See the tributes paid to Black The Ripper below:

I can't believe the news I've just got.

I had good times with you cuz.

Everyone's gonna miss you. Rest in peace Black the ripper. — Novelist (@Novelist) April 6, 2020

No way black the ripper. R.I.P man fuckinghell what a horrible year — TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) April 6, 2020

Wow RIP Black The Ripper. This year has been a mazza 😞 — SKINT GANG ! (@LethalBizzle) April 6, 2020

Real sad news RIP Black The Ripper, my condolences to his family & loved ones. — Michael Dapaah (@MichaelDapaah) April 6, 2020

Light one up for Black the ripper ❤️🙏🏾 very sad news man — GHETTS (@THEREALGHETTS) April 6, 2020

This is all just so mad man. RIP Black The Ripper 🙏🏽 — Yungen (@YungenPlayDirty) April 6, 2020

RIP Black The Ripper, this one cutting too deep😢💔 — Jodie Exotic (@nadiarosemusic) April 6, 2020

Black the ripper a Edmonton legend Rest in peace 🙏🏽 — T WAYNE 9 (@TIONWAYNE) April 6, 2020

rest in power black the ripper 🙏🏽🖤 — aj (@ajtracey) April 6, 2020

Black the Ripper was in Monserat everyday on Snapchat talkin bout how this is all a Big Conspiracy he had hundreds of thousands of followers if not A mill.. Now he’s Dead(RIP).. Mind what your saying out here people.. Don’t let that go over your heads pic.twitter.com/35IPmgThXq — A.M.B (@ambushbuzzworl) April 6, 2020

Very very sad. Everything is very sad – Rest in perfect peace Black The Ripper – thank you for being you. Legend ❤️ — snoochie shy (@snoochieshy) April 6, 2020