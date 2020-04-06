News Music News

Tributes paid to UK rapper Black The Ripper, who has died at 32

"Light one up for Black the Ripper"

Will Lavin
Black The Ripper
Black The Ripper. CREDIT: YouTube

UK rapper and cannabis activist Black The Ripper has died. He was 32-years-old.

Multiple sources have confirmed the death of the North London artist, real name was Dean West, including friend and fellow rapper Chip,

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Chip wrote: “Real tears. I never cry. Rest in peace my bro. Forever here for your son.”

The rapper was a pivotal figure on the UK rap scene, shooting to fame with mixtapes such as ‘Afro Samurai’ and ‘Holla Black’.

He was also known for his campaigning for the legalisation of cannabis in the UK. His cause of death is not yet known.

“I can’t believe the news I’ve just got,” tweeted Novelist. “I had good times with you cuz. Everyone’s gonna miss you. Rest in peace Black the ripper.”

Krept of Krept & Konan wrote: “No way black the ripper. R.I.P man fuckinghell what a horrible year.”

“Wow RIP Black The Ripper. This year has been a mazza,” said Lethal Bizzle, while Top Boy actor Micheal Ward tweeted: “Real sad news RIP Black The Ripper, my condolences to his family & loved ones.”

See the tributes paid to Black The Ripper below:

