Tributes pour in following death of Iron Age guitarist Wade Allison

"A true pioneer of the damn riff game"

By Will Lavin
Iron Age
Wade Allison (far right) with Iron Age. CREDIT: Discogs.

Wade Allison, best known as the guitarist of Texas hardcore band Iron Age, has died.

News of his death was confirmed by Brooklyn Vegan, however a cause of death has not yet revealed.

The guitarist, who was also known for being a big influence on fellow Texas band Power Trip, had also been a member of the bands Mammoth Grinder and Eternal Champion.

“Rest In Peace to our brother Wade Allison of Iron Age,” Power Trip tweeted. “Thank you for your friendship, brilliant music, and endless inspiration.”

Allison’s death follows the death Power Trip frontman Riley Gale, who died last month aged 34. In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, Gale discussed Iron Age and their influence on his band.

“Power Trip definitely wouldn’t be the band we are without Iron Age,” Gale said. “Those guys are sort of like our older brothers, and showed me a lot of really good music, not just thrash metal but a lot of cool shit in general. [The Sleeping Eye] should be in every metal fan’s collection. I think it kind of flies under the radar, but the people who love it are rabid about it, and I love that.”

He added: “The way Wade Allison writes his riffs is like no other guitar player that I can name, and I think it’s insane to have a band that had a style that was so distinctly their own.”

Formed in 2004, Iron Age releasing two albums before they decided to split. The band’s 2009 sophomore album, ‘The Sleeping Eye’, gained notoriety on Texas’ underground metal scene.

In 2012, Frank Ocean reportedly caught a private jet to Austin, Texas just to see Iron Age perform in the backyard of rock club Red 7.

A sea of tributes have begun to pour in for Allison. “Rest In Power Wade Allison. A true pioneer of the damn riff game man,” one person wrote. “Every guitarist wanting to start a crossover band looked to his riffs. Sleeping Eye and Constant Struggle are god tier records. Much love to the Tejas family.”

Another wrote: “Everyone has their influences but we all know that if Wade never graced us with his talent then Texas wouldn’t be who we are today. Dude was such a fucking treat to be around. None of this shit seems real.”

