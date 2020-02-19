Tricky announces ‘20,20’ EP and shares single ‘Lonely Dancer’

Tricky has announced his new EP ‘20,20’ — you can listen to the single ‘Lonely Dancer’, featuring Anika, below.

The Bristol musician is releasing his first body of work since his 2017 solo album ‘Ununiform’, which featured collaborations with Francesca Belmonte and Martina Topley-Bird.

Tricky will release ‘20,20’ on March 6 via his own label, False Idols. The three-track EP has been previewed with the release of the song ‘Lonely Dancer’, which features the Berlin-based musician Anika. You can hear the track below.

The ’20, 20′ EP tracklist is as follows:

1. Hate This Pain (feat. Marta)

2. Lonely Dancer (feat. Anika)

3. M

Last year, Tricky released his autobiography Hell Is Round the Corner. Named after a song from his debut record ‘Maxinquaye’, which NME named as the best album of 1995, the book was written in collaboration with the music writer Andrew Perry.

In an interview he gave back in November, Tricky explained why he turned down the offer of performing for the Queen as part of the Millennium Dome celebrations in 2000.

“I went down to these offices at Buckingham Palace and had a meeting with these people, and I was like, ‘Alright how much?’” he recalled.

“And they said, ‘Well no, it’s for the Queen.’ They thought because it’s such a huge thing, I’d do it for free! So I turned that down.”