Tricky announces ‘Maxinquaye Reincarnated’ 2024 European tour with London show

Following the release of ‘Maxinquaye Reincarnated’ earlier this year, Tricky has announced a run of 2024 European tour dates. Find ticket details below.

The announcement of the new shows comes following the release of ‘Maxinquaye Reincarnated’ back in October – a re-recorded version of his iconic debut album ‘Maxinquaye’.

Originally released in 1995, the track was named as NME’s album of the year and it also was nominated for a Mercury Prize, although lost out to Portishead’s ‘Dummy’. It was also listed as part of NME’s list of the 500 greatest albums in 2013 and described in a review as “unprecedented, spellbinding and revealed something new with every listen”.

Now, following the Bristol-born artist (real name Adrian Thaws) revisiting and reworking the original tracklist as part of the ‘Reincarnated’ album, he has also confirmed a run of upcoming tour dates set for next year.

All taking place across Spring 2024, the eight newly announced concerts kick off on March 3 with a show in Brussels. From there, shows in Paris, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen and more are lined up, before the run comes to an end with gigs in Berlin (March 20) and Warsaw (March 21).

A stop in the UK is also scheduled for next year, as Tricky will be performing at The Roundhouse venue in London on March 14. Tickets are available now and you can visit here to get yours. Find a full list of dates below.

Tricky’s 2024 European tour dates are:

MARCH

3 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

6 – L’Olympia, Paris, France

7 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

14 – The Roundhouse, London, England

17 – Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden

18 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

20 – Theater Des Westens, Berlin, Germany

21 – Palladium, Warsaw, Poland

As well as re-recordings of the original tracks – many of which have not been officially released before – ‘Maxinquaye (Reincarnated)’ also contained a number of rarities including previously unreleased BBC session tracks recorded in 1995 and ‘Black Steel’ performed live at Glastonbury.

Around the time of its release, Tricky spoke to NME about the legacy of the debut album, as well as his memories of The Specials‘ Terry Hall and an alleged fight with Portishead.

“I do appreciate it, but I can also see the damage done to my mind as well,” he said about the impact of ‘Maxinquaye’s success and recalling the subsequent struggles with fame.

“I wanted to take them somewhere else,” he added of the re-recordings. “I’ve had so much love over the years that I have to put some effort into it, the people deserve that. I’m very grateful for the support I’ve had all these years.”