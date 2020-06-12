Tricky has announced the release of his fourteenth studio album ‘Fall To Pieces’, and shared an entrancing first taste in the form of lead single ‘Fall Please’. You can watch a video for it below.

Like much of the new album, ‘Fall Please’ features vocals from Marta Złakowska, who filled in last minute on the first night of one of Tricky’s European tours when he was without a vocalist. It’s being released on September 4 via the musician’s own label False Idols.

The album follows a period of grief for the veteran producer and rapper, whose daughter Mazy Topley-Bird, herself a musician, died in May at the age of 24 – a moment which he described later as the “day my world ended”.

In a press release for ‘Fall To Pieces’, Tricky said: “You’ve gotta fucking get up and fight. Right now I’m in fight mode. And I feel really good. I do.”

‘Fall To Pieces’ will be the trip-hop pioneer’s second release of this year, following the EP ‘20,20’, which appeared in March.

Last year, Tricky released his autobiography Hell Is Round the Corner. Named after a song from his 1995 debut record ‘Maxinquaye’, which NME named as the best album of that year, the book was written in collaboration with the music writer Andrew Perry.

In an interview he gave back in November, Tricky explained why he turned down the offer of performing for the Queen as part of the Millennium Dome celebrations in 2000.