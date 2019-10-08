Tricky to release ‘Hell Is Round The Corner’ autobiography – watch the trailer

Early Massive Attack member and trip-hop pioneer opens up

Tricky has released a trailer for his forthcoming autobiography, Hell Is Round The Corner.

The trip-hop pioneer and early Massive Attack member will release his book – named after a song from his landmark record, ‘Maxinquaye’, which NME named the best album of 1995 – on October 31. It’s published by Blink and available for pre-order here.

The newly released trailer, which Tricky directed, features shots of his hometown of Bristol, old childhood photographs, a snippet of performance footage and more. It’s soundtracked by Tricky’s recently released collaboration with Marta, ‘Makes Me Wonder’. See it below:

Hell Is Round The Corner was written in collaboration with music writer Andrew Perry. The idea for the autobiography was seeded by an interview Tricky did with Q Magazine around his last album, 2017’s ‘Ununiform’.

According to the publisher, Hell Is Round The Corner will cover Tricky’s hardscrabble upbringing in Bristol’s Knowle West, and include “hair-raising anecdotes from inside and outside the music business”. The musician will also open up about his mother’s suicide, and its lifelong effect on him “both creatively and psychologically.

Tricky will mark the release of Hell Is Round The Corner later this month with live performances and appearances. He will play live at Brighton’s Concorde 2 on October 25 and London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on October 26.

He will also sit for a Q&A and book signing at London’s Clore Ballroon on October 26, and hold two further signings in Foyles Bristol on October 29 and London’s Rough Trade East on October 30. Find tickets here.

Earlier this year, Tricky released a remix of IDLES’ ‘Colossus’. It appeared alongside ‘Makes Me Wonder’ on ‘Test Of Time’, a compilation released August on his False Idols label.