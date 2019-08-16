Check out Tricky’s hard-hitting remix of IDLES’ ‘Colossus’

The new version of the track features on an upcoming compilation

Tricky has remixed IDLES’ ‘Colossus’ for a brand new compilation. Scroll down to hear his take on the track now.

The new remix of the song will feature on an upcoming compilation called ‘Test Of Time’, which is set to be released on Tricky’s own label False Idols.

The rest of the record will feature tracks from unsigned artists from around the world that have been curated by Tricky himself. The compilation will also boast a contribution from Saul Williams as well as the label boss’ own song, ‘Makes Me Wonder’.

On ‘Colossus’, Tricky strips back IDLES’ layers without removing any of its bite. Listen to the remix below now.

Colossus (Tricky Remix)

‘Test Of Time’ will be released on August 30. The tracklist is as follows:

Dio Russo – ‘Lo Priest’

Young Magic – ‘Lucien’ (produced by Tricky)

Sean K – ‘Narrative’

KLOXII – ‘Shades’

Breanna Barbara – ‘Ramblin’ Woman’

Descartes A Kant – ‘Crime Scene’

Chikaya – ‘Fall In’

TENNIN – ‘Heal You’

Tricky feat. Marta – ‘Makes Me Wonder’

IDLES – ‘Colossus’ (Tricky remix)

Bob Vylan – ‘The Moth & The Flame’ (produced by Tricky)

Saul Williams – ‘Nature Boy’

The following will also appear on the digital release:

Suzy Sleepzzz – ‘Lollopa’

Rodolphe Burger – ‘FX Of Love’

Serve The Servants – ‘Gravity’

Leeroy Thornhill – ‘In My Shoes’

Meanwhile, IDLES released a brand new song titled ‘I Dream Guillotine’ earlier this month. The track serves as the b-side to their latest single, ‘Mercedes Marxist’.

The Bristol band are one of the acts nominated for this year’s Mercury Music Prize, with their album ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ in the running for the award. Speaking to NME at the nominations launch, frontman Joe Talbot said of the record: “The album was a process of finding my own voice and listening to myself; finding ways of being listened to in a community and in our country, which is the problem going on at the moment. No one feels like they’re being represented and this second album, was about representing yourself internally, finding your own voice and then communicating that with others.”