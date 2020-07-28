Tricky teams up with Marta again for fresh collaboration ‘Thinking Of’

Tricky has shared a new song, ‘Thinking Of’ (feat. Marta) ahead of the release of his forthcoming album ‘Fall To Pieces‘.

The track, which guests Polish singer Marta Złakowska, follows the album’s lead single ‘Fall Please‘, which was released in June and also featured Marta.

Advertisement

‘Fall To Pieces’, Tricky’s first album since 2017’s ‘Ununiform’, was recorded in his Berlin studio in late 2019. Marta is a guest vocalist on a large portion of the album. Tricky says of Marta: “I can tell when someone is humble and down to earth. Marta doesn’t care about being famous, she just wants to sing.”

He expanded on his working relationship with Marta [quotes via The Line of Best Fit]: “It was meant to be. The shows were so good straight away. What I liked about her was that she would never hide her feelings from the crowd. She ended up touring with me for almost two years, gave up so much time travelling the world while her boyfriend was in Krakow. And then she ended up being an incredible singer in the studio too. I lucked out.”

Tricky’s ‘Fall To Pieces’ album arrives on September 4 via False Idols. It’s available to pre-order now.

The album follows a period of grief for the veteran producer and rapper, whose daughter Mazy Topley-Bird, herself a musician, died in May at the age of 24 – a moment which he described later as the “day my world ended”.

In a press release for ‘Fall To Pieces’, Tricky said: “You’ve gotta fucking get up and fight. Right now I’m in fight mode. And I feel really good. I do.”

Advertisement

‘Fall To Pieces’ will be the trip-hop pioneer’s second release of this year, following the EP ‘20,20’, which appeared in March.