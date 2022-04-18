Trina and Latto join forces on wild new single ‘Clap’

Rappers Trina and Latto explain what it takes to impress them in their new single ‘Clap’, with solid lyrics teetering on the controversial.

Marking the second time the US artists have collaborated, ‘Clap’ sees veteran rapper Trina bring up-and-coming Latto under her wing.

The single harkens back to some classic ’90s hip-hop beats, with limited melodies allowing for a better focus on the pair’s risqué, yet empowering lyrics. The tracks chorus plays out: “Throw it in rotation, shawty bring that ass back, back, back, back / Clap, ayy, she gon’ shake that ass / She gon’ make that ass clap, clap“.

Take a listen below:

The single dropped last Friday (April 15) and marks the follow-up to Trina’s 2021 single ‘Receipts’. Though it’s not clear whether ‘Clap’ will feature on a larger body of work from Trina, the artist released her last studio effort, ‘The One’, back in 2019.

Marking her comeback and first album since 2010’s ‘Amazin”, ‘The One’ was Trina’s sixth studio release, and featureda collaboration with Nicki Minaj titled ‘BAPS’. The album also saw Trina feature cameos from 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and more.

Meanwhile, Latto’s last release was ‘777’, her first release under this moniker after deviating from her former stage name, Mulatto almost a year ago.

‘777’ – which featured appearances by Kodak Black, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Lil Durk and more – received a four-star review from NME‘s Jordan Basset, who noted how “the overall mood is buoyant”.

“Here is proof, once again, that Latto could go toe-to-toe with the best of ‘em,” Basset continued.