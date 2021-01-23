Glass Animals top Australia’s triple j Hottest 100 of 2020 countdown with ‘Heat Waves’

Glass Animals have topped Australia’s triple j Hottest 100 of 2020 with their song ‘Heat Waves’.

To take out the annual listener-voted poll, the band beat out Aussie group Spacey Jane (‘Booster Seat’ at number 2). They were separated by a tiny number of votes, hosts Hobba and Hing said, that could be “counted on two hands”.

Glass Animals had previously pledged to tattoo their arses with the outline of the Australian continent if they won. Speaking to Hobba and Hing after the results were announced, frontman Dave Bayley said the band had considered tattooing each other, but decided against it. He didn’t have a tattoo artist standing by, he said – and was “open to suggestions”.

Bayley marked the achievement with a grateful message to fans on Glass Animals’ Instagram page. “Can’t believe it. wish we could be there to celebrate together…all those countdown parties are looking d*mn fun rn,” he wrote.

“thank you to everyone who believed in this song. congratulations to everyone in the hottest 100…so many incredible, highly deserving artists. and congratulations to everyone who released something last year…so scary releasing records in a pandemic without the support of tour, friends, family and team.

“australia has always had a special place in our hearts…and now…it will have a special place on our butts. anyone know a good tattoo artist?”

Rounding out the top 5 were: Flume and Toro y Moi (‘The Difference’ at number 3), Ball Park Music (‘Cherub’ at number 4) and Tame Impala (‘Lost In Yesterday’ at number 5).

Other artists that made the top 10 included Billie Eilish, Hilltop Hoods, The Jungle Giants and G Flip. Narrowly missing out on the top 5 was ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

The voting for the annual poll closed on January 18. This year’s countdown included 66 Australian artists, tying the record set in 2016 for the most local artists in the poll ever.

The Hottest 100 of 2020 also had the largest number of songs by Indigenous Australian artists in its history, triple j revealed in a post-countdown press release. Six songs from Indigenous artists charted, including two from The Kid LAROI and one each from Thelma Plum, Sycco, Beddy Rays and Birdz.

Some notable entries of this year’s countdown include Eilish’s James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’, which became the second Bond theme to ever chart in the Hottest 100.

Mashd N Kutcher’s ‘Get On The Beers’, a dance remix of a viral line uttered by Dan Andrews, Australian politician and Premier of Victoria state, in a COVID-19 press conference, also came in at number 12.

Last year, Eilish topped the triple j Hottest 100 of 2019 with her global smash hit ‘Bad Guy’. Flume’s ‘Rushing Back’ featuring Vera Blue and Mallrat’s Charlie’ came in second and third, respectively.