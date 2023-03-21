tripleS unveil new Taiwanese-Vietnamese member Nien

Girls Planet 999 competitor Nien (also known as Hsu Nien Tzu) has been revealed as the 13th member of upcoming K-pop girl group tripleS.

On March 21, Modhaus shared a video unveiling TripleS’ 13th member Nien, a former contestant on Mnet’s 2021 reality competition series Girls Planet 999. The Taiwanese-Vietnamese singer joins the group’s existing 12 members.

The new clip introduces Nien as “S13” before showing several faceless shots of the idol. Her face is shown in shots towards the end of the video, and she introduces herself in a Mandarin voiceover: “I am tripleS’ S13, Nien. Please take good care of me in the future.”

Nien had been part of Girls Planet 999’s Chinese group of trainees, and was eliminated in the show’s second elimination round. Her highest rank throughout her stint on the show was fifth place in the C-group during its third episode.

tripleS – whose final line-up will include 24 members – launched their first sub-unit Acid Angel from Asia last October, introducing members Kim Yoo-yeon, Jeong Hye-rin, Kim Na-kyoung and Gong Yu-bin.

Their second sub-unit comprising 10 members debuted last month with the mini-album ‘Assemble’ and its lead single ‘Rising’. The group are also set to debut another sub-unit called (KR)ystal Eyes sometime this year.

Currently, tripleS consists of members (in order of joining) Yoon Seo-yeon, Jeong Hye-rin, Lee Ji-woo, Kim Chae-yeon, Kim Yoo-yeon, Kim Soo-min, Kim Na-kyoung, Gong Yu-bin, Kaede, Seo Da-hyun, Kotone, Kwak Yeon-ji and Nien.