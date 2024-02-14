Trippie Redd adds huge London and Manchester shows to summer 2024 European tour

Trippie Redd has announced shows in London and Manchester for his 2024 EU tour.

The Ohio rapper is set to tour Europe this summer, and is set to stop by the UK in June. He will visit Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse first, and will conclude his stay at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. Redd also revealed two shows in Tilburg and Paris respectively alongside an upcoming show in Milan – see below for full tour dates.

“EUROPE! IM COMIN BACK THIS SUMMER”, Redd announced on social media. “CANT WAIT TO SEE Y’ALL!!!!!!”

Tickets are set to go on presale today at 10am GMT, whilst general sale will commence at 10am local time this Friday (February 16) – get yours here.

🔥🔥🔥EUROPE! IM COMIN BACK THIS SUMMER. PRESALE GOES LIVE 10AM GMT WEDNESDAY 2/14. CANT WAIT TO SEE Y’ALL!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bnVchzhKan — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) February 13, 2024

Trippie Redd will tour:

JUNE

28 – MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

29 – LONDON OVO Arena Wembley

​30 – TILBURG Poppodium 013

JULY

02 – PARIS Zenith (France)

10 – MILAN Carroponte (Italy)

Redd last visited the UK in 2022 for a show at O2 Academy Brixton; he also was set to appear at Reading and Leeds Festival in 2023, but pulled out hours before his scheduled performance citing illness.

NME reviewed his project ‘Trip At Knight’ in 2021, where we gave him his hyperpop-infused rap three stars: “‘Trip At Knight’, like many of the rapper’s other projects, is an uneven affair that suggests a lack of quality control.

“Most record in his bulging back catalogue tend to boast a handful of knockout tracks that keep his name in the zeitgeist, but – with the exception of 2018’s ‘!’ and 2019’s ‘Life’s A Trip’ – don’t tend to reward repeat listens. With four albums, four mixtapes, eight EPs and two deluxe editions to his name since 2016, you wish he’d slow down and focus on longevity.”