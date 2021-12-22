Trippie Redd drops surprise new mixtape ‘Hate Is Dead’

Trippie Redd has surprised fans with the release of a brand new mixtape ‘Hate Is Dead’ – you can listen to it below.

The SoundCloud rapper announced his new tape hours before it dropping on Instagram.

“@hnrzhunter is dropping 8 of my songs at 10pm if u comment ‘1400’ 50k times,” Trippie wrote. “HATE IS DEAD mixTAPE hurry before it’s too late these are all songs by me only 1 feature.”

As promised, the project eventually appeared on the SoundCloud account of hnrzhunter, who according to the Columbus artist’s Instagram bio is managed by Trippie. The only features on the tape are K Suave and Belly Ocho on bonus cut ‘Hate’.

You can check out ‘Hate Is Dead’ below:

The new tape comes after the release of Trippie’s fourth album, ‘Trip At Knight’, which arrived back in August. The album was previewed by two singles, the Playboi Carti-featuring ‘Miss The Rage’ and Lil Uzi Vert-featuring ‘Holy Smokes’.

In a three-star review of the album, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams called ‘Trip At Knight’ “an uneven affair that suggests a lack of quality control.”

The review continued: “Most record in his bulging back catalogue tend to boast a handful of knockout tracks that keep his name in the zeitgeist, but – with the exception of 2018’s ‘!’ and 2019’s ‘Life’s A Trip’ – don’t tend to reward repeat listens. With four albums, four mixtapes, eight EPs and two deluxe editions to his name since 2016, you wish he’d slow down and focus on longevity.”

In August, Trippie Redd avoided prosecution for aggravated assault and battery charges made against the rapper in 2018, when he allegedly hit a woman with a handgun and pointed it in her face.

Trippie (real name Michael Lamar White II) was arrested by Atlanta police following the alleged incident, with TMZ reporting that officers “noticed a bump on the woman’s head where she said she was struck”. Trippie was 18 at the time of the alleged incident.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, however, the District Attorney for Fulton County has declined to formally prosecute Trippie, despite writing, per Pitchfork: “It appears that probable cause existed for the defendant’s arrest.”