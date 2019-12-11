Trippie Redd has claimed that he will no longer take hard drugs following the tragic death of rapper Juice WRLD last weekend.

Juice, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, died on Sunday (December 8) after suffering a seizure at Midway International Airport in Chicago. He was 21.

Police say that they later found drugs and guns on the private plane Juice was travelling on, with sources close to law enforcement reportedly telling TMZ that the rapper took “several unknown pills” before he suffered the fatal seizure.

Ohio rapper Trippie Redd addressed Juice’s death in a video on Instagram earlier this week in which he swore off taking hard drugs in the future.

“We ain’t doing it no more, period,” he told his followers in the Instagram Live video you can see below. “If it ain’t weed, we ain’t doing it no more.”

“And when I say ‘we,’ I mean us as a group,” he added. “Us as a whole, the whole emo music artists. No drugs.”

According to HotNewHipHop, Redd later said in the broadcast that he and his contemporaries “look up to all these bigger artists, all these grown-ass men and all they do is talk about poppin’ pills and sippin’ codeine and all that shit… It’s music”.

“N****s know what they get theyself into but at the same time, it’s like, we gotta be the strongest people to be like, ‘Okay, n****s is just using this for rhymes at this point.’

Redd added: “Let it just be that, you feel me? I’ll be the first to say: I ain’t sippin’ no lean, I ain’t poppin’ no pills but Imma still talk about it in music. Maybe.”

Sales and streams of Juice WRLD’s music have skyrocketed since his death was confirmed last weekend.