Trippie Redd pulls out of Reading & Leeds 2023

Trippie Redd has cancelled his performances at this weekend’s Reading & Leeds Festivals due to illness.

The news was shared today (August 25) on the festivals’ social media, where they shared a statement from the rapper.

“I’m so sorry to announce that I can’t perform this weekend,” he told fans.

Advertisement

“I was really looking forward to coming to Reading & Leeds Festivals but due to illness I have to cancel my visit to the UK. I hope to see you soon!”

Reading & Leeds haven’t yet shared news of a replacement.

Unfortunately we have to announce that Trippie Redd is having to cancel his performances at both Reading and Leeds due to illness. Trippie Redd’s statement: “I’m so sorry to announce that I can’t perform this weekend. I was really looking forward to coming to Reading & Leeds… — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 25, 2023

The twin festivals return begin today (August 25) at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park, with The 1975, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons all set to headline.

A number of secret sets have also been announced across the weekend, with more rumoured – see all the rumours and confirmations here.

Earlier this week (August 21), Soft Play – formerly known as Slaves – announced that they’ll be playing the Festival Republic Stage at 7.45pm on Saturday (August 26) at Reading and 7.20pm at Leeds on Sunday (27).

Advertisement

Bombay Bicycle Club then confirmed a performance on the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage at Reading at 12 noon on Friday. It marked the group’s first show at the event in nine years.

“The first time we opened the festival in 2007 the gates hadn’t opened when we went on,” they wrote, “so hopefully we’ll see more of you there this time. We can’t wait to see you there tomorrow.”

Visit here for the latest NME news, reviews, interviews, photos and more action from Reading & Leeds 2023.