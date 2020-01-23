Trippie Redd seemingly responds to being name-checked by Eminem on new album

Trippie Redd has seemingly responded to Eminem name-checking him on his latest album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’.

Eminem made reference to the Ohio rapper on the track ‘Marsh’, saying: “Then he said kill MCs/Trippie Redd with pills and lean/Sipping meds in the limousine/Getting head, guillotine.”

On his Instagram story yesterday, Redd posted, “N****s be 50 beefing with a 15 year old” followed by the peace sign emoji and the sleeping emoji. Fans have suggested the message is a response to the lyrics and that the 20-year-old rapper has both exaggerated his youth and 47-year-old Eminem’s age for effect.

Trippie Redd responds to being mentioned on Eminem's song "Marsh" pic.twitter.com/b4A92V1g6f — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 22, 2020

Earlier this week, another star alluded to by Eminem on ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ responded to his diss. Joe Budden told the rapper to “stop dissing me” after being thought to be the target of two indirect shots.

In ‘Lock It Up’, Eminem raps: “Tryna save at Kroger / So why would I give a fuck about backstabbin’ Trader Joe for?” On the latest edition of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden responded, saying: “That’s offensive, man. Trader Joe? I’m Joe. You’re telling me Joe is a traitor?”

“The same way I feel like [Eminem] should stop dissing [Brand Nubian member] Lord Jamar, he should stop dissing me,” he continued, before addressing Eminem directly on their previous beef. “Hey, whatever we had, that exchange, when you did all of the videos… and when I said whatever I said on the pod, it was a moment in time, we had our exchange, and it’s over.”

Eminem has also been widely criticised for a lyric on his surprise album, which makes light of the 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack. The Courteeners’ Liam Fray was among those to call out the rapper for the lyrics, saying he “crossed a line”.