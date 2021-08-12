Trippie Redd unveils guests on new album, ‘Trip At Knight’

Trippie Redd has unveiled the tracklist for his new album and it features a number of high profile musical guests.

‘Trip at Knight’ is Redd’s fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Pegasus’.

Guests appearing on the album include Drake, late rappers Juice WRLD an XXXTentacion as well as Lil Uzi Vert (on previously released ‘Holy Smokes’) and Playboi Carti (on previously released ‘Miss The Range’).

The album’s full 18-track list can be seen here:

n a recent interview with XXL, Redd praised one of the album’s collaborators, Uzi Vert, as an inspiration on his own musicality. “Listening to Uzi’s shit back in 2015-16, that shit was different,” he told the publication.

“And [Playboi] Carti, at that time. They was on some other shit for the young niggas. They did some crazy shit for us. They really opened doors for us to do a lot of shit that we do. You know, the niggas from the SoundCloud era might not say it too much, but definitely, they some of the G.O.A.T.s from our era.”

Though a release date for the LP is yet to be confirmed, ‘Trip At Knight’ – a sequel to Redd’s 2018 debut album, ‘Life’s A Trip’ – is slated to land before the rapper embarks on a 25-date headline tour across the US next month.

He revealed the project’s cover art on Twitter last month, teasing that he’d post the full tracklist once it reached 100,000 pre-saves.